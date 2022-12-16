John Cena to team with Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

WWE has officially announced John Cena’s return match for the final SmackDown on FOX episode of 2022.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reveal that he and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of KO’s choosing on the December 30 SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Then the final segment on tonight’s show featured The Bloodline in the ring. Cena interrupted on the big screen with a pre-recorded message, and he noted how Owens sent him a text message to point out how he’s wrestled every year for the past 20 years, but not this year. Cena then revealed that he has accepted Owens’ offer to team up against Reigns and Zayn.

WWE has confirmed Cena and Owens vs. Reigns and Zayn for the December 30 SmackDown.

Cena has not wrestled since teaming with The Mysterios for a dark match win over Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at the September 10, 2021 SmackDown, which came just weeks after Cena’s SummerSlam 2021 loss to Reigns.