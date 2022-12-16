IMPACT signs Jonathan Gresham

It was announced during tonight’s Impact on AXS episode that Jonathan Gresham has signed a contract with the company. Tonight’s Impact opened with Eddie Edwards defeating Delirious in singles action. After the match, Edwards attacked Delirious until Gresham ran out to make the save. As seen in the video below, Gresham later spoke with Gia Miller backstage and cited unfinished business with Edwards as the reason why he returned. Gresham then revealed that he has signed with Impact.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore took to Twitter tonight and officially welcomed Gresham to the roster. “Want to officially welcome @TheJonGresham to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Roster! Excited to have one of the very best technical wrestlers on the planet join an already amazing locker room!! #IMPACTonAXSTV #IMPACTonDAZN #IMPACTonFN,” he wrote.

Gresham made his Impact debut back in 2016 at the TNA One Night Only X-Travaganza event, losing to WWE’s Joaquin Wilde (fka DJZ) on Night 1 of the taping. The next night he worked the same event as Suicide, this time defeating David Starr to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match main event, which was won by Braxton Sutter. Gresham returned to Impact back in January of this year, defending the ROH World Title in the Impact ring for the first time ever. He retained over current Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin, who was owed a ROH World Title shot since 2018. Gresham then began a feud with Steve Maclin, which saw Gresham retain the ROH World Title in a Pure Rules Match on January 20, then defeat Maclin by DQ on the February 3 episode. Gresham would go on to retain the ROH World Title over Kenny King on the March 31 Impact episode, then defeat Rocky Romero on the April 14 Impact episode.

Gresham is married to Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.