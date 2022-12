Gresham vs. Edwards announced for IMPACT Hard to Kill

Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards has been announced for the Hard to Kill PPV after Gresham returned to IMPACT on tonight’s show.

The IMPACT Hard to Kill PPV will air live on Friday 1/13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Here is the updated lineup-

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–Championship vs. Career Match: Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Mickie James

–IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Bully Ray