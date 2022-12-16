Chris Jericho ROH news

Last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli capturing the ROH World Title from Chris Jericho.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Sam Linksy, who serves as the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS and truTV, and other officials at TBS, originally did not want Jericho working the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top guys.

Due to the concern from Linsky and TBS, at one point there was a plan for Jericho to lose the ROH World Title at Full Gear in the Fatal 4 Way that also included Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara. Castagnoli was going to win the title in that Fatal 4 Way, but the plan was changed when everyone got on the same page when it came to not being against the idea of Jericho working a ROH pay-per-view.

Final Battle was the first ROH pay-per-view that Jericho worked. It was also noted that AEW President Tony Khan always booked Jericho’s title reign to end with Final Battle. He first won the title from Castagnoli on September 21 at the Grand Slam Dynamite.