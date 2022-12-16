Bray Wyatt’s new theme Shatter out on Spotify and Apple Music

Dec 16, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Bray Wyatt’s new WWE theme song, titled Shatter, has been released on Spotify and Apple Music.

The song, performed by Code Orange, made its debut at the Smackdown following the Extreme Rules premium live event in October when Bray Wyatt made his spectacular return to WWE.

“die for me brother. ‘s h a t t e r’ our new theme for @Windham6 is out now,” tweeted the band.

The band also performed the song Let Me In, which was used as the theme song for The Fiend.

