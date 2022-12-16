12/16/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Garland, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Melo)

Guevara delivers a leaping knee strike and follows with shots to Moxley. Guevara chops Moxley in the corner and sends him across the ring. Guevara bites Moxley’s face, but Moxley comes back with chops of his own and drops him with a lariat as we see Daniel Garcia watching backstage. They go to the floor and Guevara delivers a leaping knee strike that sends Moxley into the barricade. Guevara gouges Moxley’s eyes, but Moxley comes back and crotches Guevara on the barricade. Moxley delivers a clothesline and sets up a chair. Moxley tries to bring Guevara down onto the chair, but Guevara gets away and shoves Moxley back into the ring. Guevara follows, but Moxley drops him with a DDT. Moxley puts Guevara up top and delivers a few shots. Moxley delivers a superplex and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Moxley delivers a kick to the midsection, followed by a few quick jabs. Guevara turns it around and delivers chops, and then they exchange forearm shots. Moxley runs the ropes, but Guevara takes him down with a dropkick. Guevara goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off. Guevara delivers a few shots and rakes his fingers into Moxley’s back. Moxley bites Guevara’s face, but Guevara knocks him down on the apron and Moxley tweaks his knee. Guevara drops Moxley with a double stomp on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara rips Moxley’s earring out and Moxley begins bleeding from his ear. Guevara beats Moxley down in the corner and stomps on his head and ear. Guevara licks some of Moxley’s blood and wipes it on him, but Moxley comes back with a few chops. Guevara kicks Moxley’s knee and delivers a series of right hands. Guevara chokes Moxley over the middle rope and Melo gets involved and rips at Moxley’s ear. Melo slaps Moxley and then makes out with Guevara, but Moxley takes Guevara out with a dive. Moxley gets Guevara back into the ring and clotheslines him in the corner. Moxley delivers a series of right hands and goes for the King Kong Lariat. Guevara ducks it, but Moxley sends him into the corner. Moxley charges, but Guevara counters with an enzuigiri and a springboard cutter. Guevara goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Guevara goes for the GTH, but Moxley counters and goes for a power bomb. Guevara counters back and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Moxley gets free of the hold and they exchange shots and forearm strikes. Moxley drops Guevara down and delivers a big shot. Moxley goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out and rolls to the floor.

Moxley tries to slam Guevara through the timekeeper’s table, but Guevara counters with a knee strike and a thrust kick. Guevara goes up top and drives Moxley through the table with a senton. Guevara gets Moxley back into the ring and goes up top for a cross-body. Moxley rolls through and stomps on Guevara’s head repeatedly. Moxley delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Moxley locks in the Bulldog Choke, but Guevara rolls into a pin for a two count. Moxley delivers the King Kong Lariat and goes for the Deathrider, but Guevara lands on his feet and kicks Moxley in the knee. Guevara delivers the Deathrider and goes up top. Guevara hits another senton and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Guevara puts Moxley up top and goes for a suplex, but Moxley throws him down. Guevara comes right back and takes Moxley down, but Moxley rolls through and applies the Bulldog Choke and Guevara passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley calls out Adam Page. Page charges to the ring with Evil Uno telling him no, and Moxley meets him on the ramp. They exchange shots and Page gets Moxley in the ring. Page sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, and drops one of the security guys in the ring. Page sends Moxley over the barricade, but security pulls both men apart.

—

Saraya says she has plenty of partners to choose from for her upcoming tag team match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, and then says they are coming for them on January 11th.

—

Back from the break, FTR is in the ring. Cash Wheeler said the past week has suck, but not just because they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match and because they lost their ROH World Tag Team Championship and because Dax Harwood broke his ass bone. Wheeler says they feel like they let everyone down, because the fans lifted them up all year. Wheeler says the fans made 2022 the best year of their careers and they owe them eternally for it. Wheeler says there are a couple of kids with daddy issues in the back that are wanting their attention, and says The Gunns are not going to kill their legacy. Dax says his family was backstage at Final Battle and his daughter asked him why the people like him. He says he and Wheeler had a goal to make the people feel good about professional wrestling, and says they are going to tan the hides of The Gunns and whip their ass this Wednesday on Dynamite.

—

The AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, cuts a promo with The Baddies. Leila Grey shows Cargill something on her phone, and then Cargill tells Red Velvet to get with it. Velvet mocks Cargill behind her back as Cargill takes about Bow-Wow again.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Jamie Hayter and Rebel) vs. Skye Blue

Baker takes Bluw down and applies a leg-scissors hold. Baker transitions into a double underhook and drops her with a suplex. Baker goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Blue comes back with a quick shot and tosses Baker across the ring. Blue takes Baker down again and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Blue delivers another quick shot to Baker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue delivers a thrust kick and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker shoves Blue away and drops her with a Slingblade. Baker slams Blue to the mat and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Rebel puts the glove on Baker, but Blue delivers a running knee strike. Blue gets a roll-up, but Baker kicks out at two. Blue delivers an enzuigiri and goes for Code Blue, but Baker counters out and stomps Blue into the mat for the pin fall.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Baker applies the Lockjaw to Blue as Rebel and Hayter stand in the ring. Hikaru Shida makes her way to the ring and beats Rebel down with the kendo stick on the ramp. Shida hits Baker with the kendo stick in the ring and gets face-to-face with Hayter, who holds the AEW Women’s World Championship in the air. Hayter will defend the title against Shida on Wednesday’s Dynamite Holiday Bash.

—

Jim Ross sits down with Preston Vance. Vance says Jim Ross’ boss is not a ten-year-old kid, and neither is his. Vance says Rush is one of his real brothers, and says if he has a message for Little Brodie, it’s that it’s time to grow up.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Wardlow vs. Exodus Prime

Prime delivers a few right hands and a headbutt, but Wardlow comes back with a headbutt of his own. Wardlow drops Prime with a lariat and begins the Powerbomb Symphony. Wardlow delivers four or five power bombs and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow says he has waited too damn long for Samoa Joe and tells him to come to the ring. Joe appears on the screen and asks who Wardlow is to dictate anything for the King of Television. Joe says he will not defend his title tonight, next week, and says he hopes he never has to defend his title in Texas again. Joe says Wardlow can have his title match on December 28th in Colorado.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Holiday Bash:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

-AEW World Trios Championship – No Disqualification Match 5 in a Best-of-7 Series: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads series 3-1)

-FTR vs. The Gunns

-We will hear from Bryan Danielson

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will meet face-to-face

—

Match #4 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), Dustin Rhodes, and Orange Cassidy (w/Danhausen) vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade, and Trent Seven (Penelope Ford and The Bunny)

Beretta and Sabian start the match. Beretta wants Seven, and Sabian tags him in. Seven delivers a chop, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Seven delivers more chops, but Beretta comes back with rights and lefts. Seven blocks a kick and delivers a right hand. Beretta comes off the ropes and they deliver simultaneous clotheslines. Rhodes and Taylor brawl with Butcher and Blade, and then Cassidy and Sabian get in the ring and Cassidy quickly sends Sabian to the floor. Cassidy goes for a dive, but Ford and Bunny come to ringside and get in front of Sabian. Cassidy gets sent to the floor and Sabian slams him on the ramp. Butcher and Blade double-team Beretta in the ring and deliver a shot to the midsection as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy kicks Blade away. Rhodes and Seven tag in, and Rhodes drops Seven with a few clotheslines. Rhodes delivers an uppercut and drops Blade and Butcher with power slams. Rhodes slams Sabian and moves as Seven splashes onto Sabian by accident. Rhodes delivers quick jabs to Seven and drops him with a right hand. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Butcher and Blade break it up. Beretta comes in and drops Butcher and Blade with a shotgun dropkick, and then hugs Taylor in the ring. Taylor and Beretta dives onto Butcher, Blade, and Seven on the floor, and then Sabian springboard moonsaults onto Taylor and Beretta. Rhodes takes everyone out with a cannonball senton, and Taylor sends Sabian into the ring. Ford gets on the apron and Cassidy fakes a low blow as Bunny gets into the ring. Danhausen does the same as Ford gets into the ring. The referee ejects Ford and Bunny from ringside and Sabian low-blows Danhausen. Sabian delivers a knee strike and a right hand to Cassidy, but Taylor drops Sabian with a knee strike. Seven sends Taylor to the floor, but Taylor takes out Butcher and Blade.

Beretta tries to take Seven down, but Seven counters and slams Beretta down from the top. Seven goes for the cover, but Rhodes breaks it up. Rhodes tags in, as does Sabian, but Rhodes counters Sabian and drops him with a Dallas Destroyer. Rhodes puts Sabian in the corner and delivers an uppercut. He goes for the Unnatural Kick, but Cassidy walks over and delivers his kicks to Sabian. Rhodes delivers the Unnatural Kick and causes Seven to spear Sabian in the corner. Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch to Seven and drops him with a bulldog, and Rhodes gets the pin fall.

Winners: Best Friends, Dustin Rhodes, and Orange Cassidy