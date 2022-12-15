Spoilers: NXT tapings for 12/20 & 12/27

The final two NXT episodes of 2022 were taped on Wednesday night at the WWE Performance Center. Below are spoilers-

-Thea Hail defeated Amari Miller in a match for Level Up

-Oro Mensah defeated an unknown wrestler in a match for Level Up

December 20th-

-Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match

-Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons. Stark used the ropes for leverage to get the pin

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained in a Triple Threat over Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Nile was choking Carter out but she fell back and was pinned for the finish

-Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes and they had words to set up a future match

-Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell

-Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre didn’t finish as Fyre was attacked by Isla Dawn. Fyre had her hand smashed on the steel ring steps with her own baseball bat

-NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

-Grayson Waller called out NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Breakker was shown arriving in the parking lot. He went straight to the ring and tried for a Spear but Waller had a steel plate hidden under his jacket. Waller stood tall to end the show

December 27th:

-Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh. Creed got the pin after his sliding lariat. After the match, Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers

-Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade

-Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro

-Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend

-The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

-Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James

-Drew Gulak came to the ring for a training segment with Hank Walker. He demonstrated to other NXT wrestlers how to do various submissions. Charlie Dempsey interrupted and had words with Gulak for a match to air “next week” or on the next live episode, January 3

-NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Tony D’Angelo. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo tried to interfere but Donovan Dijak came out and beat him to the back, then Lee got the pin