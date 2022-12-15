Remaining trios matches between Death Triangle vs The Elite will be gimmick bouts

The remaining matches between the Death Triangle and The Elite in the best of seven series will all be gimmick matches.

Death Triangle won the fourth match last night on Winter Is Coming and now they are 3-1 leading the series. But with their win coming off the use of a foreign object, match five next week have been set as a no disqualification match.

If the reigning champions win the next match, they will retain the titles, but a win for The Elite will extend to match six which is set to be a falls count anywhere match and will take place on the December 28 episode of Dynamite.

If the series is tied 3-3 after six matches, a seven match will happen on the January 11 episode of Dynamite and will be a ladder match.