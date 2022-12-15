Notes on Ricky Starks and Arn Anderson

– Ricky Starks, who is scheduled to challenge MJF for the AEW world title at the 2022 Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, did an interview with ComicBook.com and responded to claims that he “copies” The Rock…

“I tell this all the time, The Rock wasn’t my favorite wrestler. He was like my number three favorite wrestler. That’s not to discredit The Rock from any type of talent he has, but I say that to say he wasn’t a big inspiration.”

– Arn Anderson is under AEW contract til summer 2024