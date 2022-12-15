Mandy Rose issues first comments since her release from WWE

As previously noted, Mandy Rose was reportedly released by WWE one day after dropping the NXT women’s title to Roxanne Perez. Several people sent in word that Mandy wrote the following message on her subscription website…

“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)”

Click here for details regarding last-minute changes that were made to the NXT broadcast. Since the news of Mandy’s release broke, both “#RehireMandyRose” and #MandyRoseDeservesBetter” became trending topics on Twitter.