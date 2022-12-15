Kylie Rae comments on WWE Debut

Dec 15, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Former AEW talent Kylie Rae made her WWE debut this week, working the WWE Main Event TV tapings against Dana Brooke. Kylie Rae commented on her debut last night on Twitter.

She wrote, “IS THIS REAL LIFE Thank you @WWE #MainEvent #ThursdayNightVibez Beyond grateful. Ok back to crying again omg.” You can check out her tweet below:

