Drew McIntyre comments on return from injury

Drew McIntyre is currently recovering from a ruptured eardrum suffered in WarGames, and isn’t expected back until the live events after Christmas. He appeared on The Bump this week in a pre-recorded message and commented on his return-

“I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can’t right now. I appreciate everybody checking in. You know, if Drew McIntyre’s not at work, there’s a reason. But I can tell you all I’ll be back very very soon. There’s a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season. And I’m not going to miss that.”