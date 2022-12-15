During Busted Open Radio, Impact Wrestling’s Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed Mandy Rose’s future in wrestling now that she has been released from WWE…

Bully Ray:

“If I was Tony Khan, I would’ve sent my jet to Mandy’s house, and the first person you would’ve seen on ‘Dynamite’ last night was Mandy Rose. I understand that [she has a non-compete], but if that non-compete stuff wasn’t in the way, it’s a no-brainer.”

Tommy Dreamer:

“If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000 percent Impact would love to have her. Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me.”

(quotes source: WrestlingInc.com)