Bully Ray: “If I was Tony Khan, I would’ve sent my jet to Mandy’s house”
During Busted Open Radio, Impact Wrestling’s Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed Mandy Rose’s future in wrestling now that she has been released from WWE…
Bully Ray:
“If I was Tony Khan, I would’ve sent my jet to Mandy’s house, and the first person you would’ve seen on ‘Dynamite’ last night was Mandy Rose. I understand that [she has a non-compete], but if that non-compete stuff wasn’t in the way, it’s a no-brainer.”
Tommy Dreamer:
“If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000 percent Impact would love to have her. Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me.”
