AEW’s Newest Signee Action Andretti Defends The MCW Title In An I Quit Match

“Seasons Beatings 2022”

Friday December 30, 2022

8:00 PM Bell Time Doors open at 6:30

The RJ Meyer Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

On the heels of the biggest win of his career on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho, Action Andretti is set to defend the MCW Heavyweight title Against The former Champion The Mecca in an “I Quit Match”. Seasons Beatings will feature nine big matches and is the final MCW Pro Wrestling Event of 2022 and if you cannot be there live you can watch the event one week later on FITE. A Special Pre Show Meet & Greet with MCW Champion and AEW’s newest signee Action Andretti and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 5:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet.

**6 Man tag Team Match**

Drolix, Alex Divine & Angel Alvarado vs Sigma Males & Sigma In Training w/ Zayda Steel

**Singles Match**

Myles vs Breau Keller

**MCW Rage TV Championship – Triple Threat Match**

Moses (C) vs Demarcus vs Miami Mike Walker

**Grudge Match**Team Spriggs Banned From Ringside**

Alec Odin vs Tim Spriggs

**Singles Match**

Keko vs Clay Jacobs

**MCW Women’s Championship**4 Corners Elimination match**

Mandy Leon (C) vs Gia Scott vs Becca vs Ray Lyn

**MCW Tag Team Championship**

‘The Trade” Robert Locke & Eric Martin w/ Portia (C) vs Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

**Grudge Match**

Sam Adonis vs King McBride

**MCW Heavyweight Championship – I Quit Match**

Action Andretti (C) vs The Mecca

