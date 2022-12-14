Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 12/14

AEW taped the following Rampage matches tonight in Texas to air this Friday-

-Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara. Moxley called out Hangman Page after the match and they brawled until security stopped them

-FTR came to the ring and talked about the loss at ROH Final Battle. They called out The Gunn Club and promised to end them on Dynamite next week

-Britt Baker defeated Skye Blue. Hikaru Shida saved Skye from a post-match attack, taking out Baker & Rebel then having a staredown with AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter

-Wardlow defeated Exodus Prime. Wardlow called out AEW TNT Champion/ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe after the match but Joe agreed to face him only on the final Dynamite of 2022 on 12/28

-Best Friends, Orange Cassidy & Dustin Rhodes defeated The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian & Trent Seven. Dustin pinned Seven to win