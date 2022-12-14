Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 12/14

AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation matches tonight in Texas to air next week-

-Marina Shafir defeated Jazmin Allure

-The Bunny & Emi Sakura defeated Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey

-Ortiz & Eddie Kingston defeated Steven Andrews & Hagane Shinno

-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Vertvixen

-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Konosuke Takeshita & Top Flight defeated The Trustbusters

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated JD Drake & Anthony Henry