Notes from last night’s NXT Women’s Championship match

Wednesday’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT was headlined by Roxanne Perez capturing the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose. Perez earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline this past Saturday.

As seen in the Twitter video below, the WWE Performance Center crowd chanted “thank you Mandy!” as she made her exit. Rose responded to the video and wrote, “Thank youu [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] [hands raised emoji]”

Before that, Rose posted her first reaction to the title change, writing, “Thank you [folded hands emoji] [face holding back tears emoji]”

Fellow Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne thanked Rose and called on fans to give her the respect she deserves after 413 days as champion. Rose responded with the “face throwing a kiss” emoji.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was emotional after the match. He previously cried when Perez won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. Booker then celebrated with Perez inside the WWE Performance Center arena as fans cheered them on. He then took to Twitter after the show and praised his former Reality of Wrestling talent.

“From @TheOfficialROW to @WWENXT, you’ve always been a champion @roxanne_wwe! #NXT,” Booker wrote with the photos seen below.

Also seen below, WWE tweeted footage of Perez returning backstage after the title win. She received an applause from her co-workers, and a congratulatory hug from WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

WWE also released post-show footage of Kelly Kincaid interviewing Perez backstage. She talked about how in 2016, at age 14, she decided she would do whatever it takes to make it to WWE, and from then her life revolved around WWE and what she needed to do to get here, and to win the title.

“Everything was worth it, all the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs, everything was so worth it,” Perez said. “And this is proof to every little girl out there that no matter what you tell yourself, no matter what doubts there are in your mind, it can happen. You can become the NXT Women’s Champion.”

Perez later took to Twitter and posted a photo that shows her clutching her title belt and her dog. She captioned it with, “My heart is so full [heart emoji] #AndNew”