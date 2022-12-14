More news on Mandy Rose’s WWE release

As noted, Mandy Rose was released by WWE today, just hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event, ending her 413-day reign. It was noted that WWE released Rose due to the content she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt like they were in a tough position based on the content she was posting, with the feeling that the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract. Last night’s title change was a last minute decision based on the fact that Rose was being released today, and not the original plan.

In an update, there is no truth to the rumors that Rose requested her release as she was reportedly caught off-guard by the termination. While the original plan for last night’s NXT was not for Perez to win the NXT Women’s Title in the main event, Rose was set to drop the title to Perez but at a later date, likely at New Year’s Evil on January 10.

It was later noted by Fightful Select that WWE officials felt like the content was not appropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and that Rose didn’t seem interested in stopping the uploads.

Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez has also confirmed that Rose was released due to the nature of her FanTime photos. WWE officials knew of the photos before now, but apparently Rose’s photos have been getting more risqué, and this didn’t sit well with WWE.

While Rose was caught off-guard by the release, she had reportedly indicated to others in recent months that she realized the content and nature of her website could get her in trouble with WWE officials. The FanTime/OnlyFans model is lucrative for celebrities as one un-named former WWE talent recently beat her best financial WWE year in 2022 thanks to her own exclusive content page.

Rose’s FanTime website, located at mandyrosesacs.com, currently has 10,300 likes. The cost to subscribe is $30 per month. Fans can also tip Rose at the site. Rose’s fiancé, former WWE talent Tino Sabbatelli, has appeared with her in some of the content.

The 32 year old Rose is done with WWE and will not be at tonight’s NXT TV tapings. There’s no word yet on if she remains on good terms with the company for a potential return down the road.

Rose first began working with WWE for the sixth season of Tough Enough in June 2015. She started with NXT after signing a five year contract following the Tough Enough finale. Rose made it to the main roster in November 2017, but returned to NXT in July 2021 to lead Toxic Attraction. The second NXT run was the most successful stretch for Rose in WWE.

Rose sent a message to her subscribers today, saying, “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)”

Rose has not publicly commented on the release via social media as of this writing, but Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne tweeted the following today:

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) December 14, 2022