MJF on tonight’s Winter Is Coming match with Ricky Starks

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his championshp and Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks in the Winner Takes All main event of tonight’s Dynamite Winter Is Coming special. He spoke with Sports Illustrated and commented on the match.

“People have been waiting for fresh and new. They’ve been begging for it. Now, in the main event of AEW Dynamite, the MJF show, you get two homegrown guys wrestling for the most important world title in professional wrestling,” MJF said. He continued, “This is a chance for people to witness history. I’m hearing Ricky Starks is going to be the next big star. That’s interesting. Why are people talking about Ricky Starks? It’s because he got to share a ring with a generational talent. That’s me.”