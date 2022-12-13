WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.16% from last week’s 1.536 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.482 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.748 million), the second hour drew 1.547 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.596 million) and the final hour drew 1.388 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.263 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 9.75% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. The 0.37 key demo rating represents 483,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 9.71% from the 535,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and the Cardinals on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.47 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 9.121 million.

RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Saints vs. Bucs NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Sportscenter at midnight, Gutfeld!, The Ingraham Angle, 90 Day Single Life, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Outnumbered, FOX & Friends at 8am, and Last Word. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since July 5, 2021 for a standard airing. This was the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. This week’s 10pm hour of RAW was watched by 1.388 million viewers, which is the eighth-least watched hour of RAW in show history. Last week’s 1.263 million viewers in the 11pm hour was the lowest viewership for an hour of RAW ever. RAW had strong competition from Week 14 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Patriots vs. Cardinals game drew over 20 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, including the related programs. Additional sports competition included two NBA games on NBA-TV, one College Basketball game on FS1, High School Basketball on ESPN2, two Copa por México Soccer games on TUDN, and NCAA Men’s Soccer on ESPNU. This week’s RAW viewership was down 4.16% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 9.75% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 6.48% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.12% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae, Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode: 1.641 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 31 Episode: 1.501 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween episode)

November 7 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 14 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 21 Episode: 1.646 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 28 Episode: 1.668 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series episode)

December 5 Episode: 1.536 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 12 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 19 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode