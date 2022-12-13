Vince McMahon refusing to settle two rape allegations

A new story on Wall Street Journal has claimed that Vince McMahon, the former WWE Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is refusing to pay certain settlements, mainly to former WWF referee Rita Chatterton and a former Spa manager who is claiming that she was assaulted by him in 2011 at a resort in California.

Chatterton, now 65, alleged in interviews that McMahon raped her in the back of a limousine in New York in 1986. Her lawyer, John Clune, wrote in a legal letter last month that his client suffered years of ongoing depression, substance abuse, disordered eating, lost income, and overall a decreased quality of life. She is asking for an $11.75 million settlement.

Meanwhile, the Spa manager is alleging that McMahon raped her in the resort when WWE were in town for a live event. She had reported the incident to the resort when it happened and also told her husband, who in turn drove to a WWE show with a baseball bat to confront Vince McMahon, only to be turned away.

The WSJ says that her lawyer, Michael Bressler, has been in touch with McMahon’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt since July to come to an agreement. The publication also highlights the fact that California and New York, the two states where the alleged abuses took place, have a new law that allows alleged victims of sex abuse to file lawsuits that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations. Starting in January, victims will have a one-year window to file such claims.

If, or when, McMahon settles, WWE’s auditors Deloitte & Touche LLP has advised WWE that any resolution, even if they are highly confidential, have to be disclosed publicly.

