Roxanne Perez wins NXT Women’s Championship

Roxanne Perez is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s post-Deadline edition of NXT saw Perez capture the NXT Women’s Title by defeating Mandy Rose in the main event.

Perez earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline this past Saturday night. The storyline was that Perez vs. Rose was supposed to take place at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10, but Rose attacked Perez from behind in tonight’s opening segment, and Perez said she didn’t want to wait. Rose then accepted the challenge for tonight, and the match was booked for the main event.

This is the first run for Perez with the title. Rose began her first reign with the strap back on October 26, 2021 at NXT Halloween Havoc, when she won a Trick or Street Fight over Raquel Gonzalez. Rose then unified the NXT Women’s Title with the NXT UK Women’s Title at Worlds Collide on September 4 of this year, by defeating Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura. Rose held the title for 413 recognized days.