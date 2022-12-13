NXT Championship to be defended at New Year’s Evil

The WWE NXT Title will be defended at New Year’s Evil.

It was revealed on tonight’s post-Deadline edition of NXT that new #1 contender Grayson Waller will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the NXT New Year’s Evil special episode on Tuesday, January 10. Waller earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline this past Saturday. Deadline was headlined by Breakker retaining his title over Apollo Crews.

NXT New Year’s Evil will take place less than one month before the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.