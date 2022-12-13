News for tonight’s NXT

The post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will feature new NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. It was indicated that their first challengers may be revealed on tonight’s show. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the titles from Pretty Deadly at Deadline this past Friday. The winners of the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches will also be on tonight’s show – Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez. WWE has not announced when they will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Tonight’s NXT will also see the arrival of Lyra Valkyria, the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK. There’s also no word yet on who she will wrestle tonight. The build to the New Year’s Evil edition of NXT will also begin tonight. That special episode is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Deadline fallout

* New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them

* Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez appear following their Iron Survivor Challenge wins

* Lyra Valkyria makes her NXT debut