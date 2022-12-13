Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey notes from Impact

Last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode was headlined by a near-hour-long match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander that has received significant praise from wrestlers and fans.

As seen in the YouTube embed below, Impact has released full video of the Bailey vs. Alexander bout. The video includes action not seen during the commercial breaks on AXS.

Furthermore, they have re-opened fan voting for Match of the Year in the 2022 Impact Year-End Awards. Voting ended on December 5, but due to the Bailey vs. Alexander match, which is being billed as an hour-long classic, voting is back on at this link.

The list of options for Impact’s 2022 Match of the Year can be seen below, along with the full Bailey vs. Alexander video:

* Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey (Impact December 8, 2022)

* Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (Hard To Kill 2022)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (Hard To Kill 2022)

* The Good Brothers vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (No Surrender 2022)

* Alex Shelley vs. Jay White (Sacrifice 2022)

* PCO vs. JONAH (Sacrifice 2022)

* Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something (Sacrifice 2022)

* Chris Sabin vs. Jay White (Multiverse of Matches 2022)

* Moose vs. Josh Alexander (Rebellion 2022)

* Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (Rebellion 2022)

* Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii (Under Siege 2022)

* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (Slammiversary 2022)

* Queen of the Mountain (Slammiversary 2022)

* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian (Impact June 20, 2022)

* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (Against All Odds 2022)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim (Impact July 7, 2022)

* Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin (Impact July 15, 2022)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim (Emergence 2022)

* Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (Emergence 2022)

* Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan (Victory Road 2022)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (Bound For Glory 2022)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Bound For Glory 2022)

* Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (Bound For Glory 2022)

* Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace (Impact October 22, 2022)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (Over Drive 2022)