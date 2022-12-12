Seth Rollins becomes #1 contender

Seth Rollins has earned a title shot.

Tonight’s WWE RAW main event saw Rollins defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. WWE has not announced when the title match will take place.

During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but hurt his ankle at ringside, which led to Lashley getting angry over a slow count. After the match, Lashley backed the referee into the corner and hit another with an elbow. Adam Pearce ran down and had words with Lashley, which led to Pearce announcing that Lashley is fired. RAW then went off the air with a shocked Lashley heading up the ramp.

There’s no word yet on what is planned for the new Lashley storyline, or when Rollins vs. Theory will take place, but we will keep you updated.

