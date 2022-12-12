News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to the WWE Royal Rumble will continue as tonight’s RAW airs live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WWE will determine new #1 contenders to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on tonight’s show. It’s also believed that RAW will see the first red brand Superstar named for the Royal Rumble after WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently declared his spot on SmackDown. Besides the Superstars announced for matches on tonight’s show, others being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website are Belair, Theory and Becky Lynch.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory