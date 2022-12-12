Matt Riddle reportedly failed a WWE drug test

An update on Matt Riddle. Bodyslam reports that the reason for Riddle vs Rollins not happening at Summerslam was due to Riddle failing a drug test. Riddle was informed that if he failed another test, it was either “rehab or fired”.

Fast forward to now, WWE has written Riddle off for six weeks due to failing another drug test and has been sent to rehab. Riddle needs to complete the roughly 30 day class within his six week write off.