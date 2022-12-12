LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

#1 Contender’s Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

We go right to the ring to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The music hits and Mike Rome does the introductions as Damage CTRL comes out – Bayley with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Becky Lynch suddenly pulls SKY off the apron and beats her up, then takes out Kai and sends her over into the timekeeper’s area. Lynch then tosses SKY onto Kai as a shocked Bayley looks on. Lynch grabs a steel chair and chases SKY and Kai back to the back. Out next comes Alexa Bliss. Before they can get going, the music interrupts and out comes Belair to sit by the announcers.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading pin attempts and counters. Bayley rocks Bliss in the corner. Bayley runs into a boot. Bliss with a Destroyer from the corner for a 2 count. Bayley goes to the floor to regroup as the referee counts.

Bliss stops Bayley from coming back in. Bayley tries again and drops Bliss over the middle rope. Bayley goes to work on Bliss now, nailing a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Belair looks on as Bayley taunts her while working Bliss over. Bliss breaks free with a jawbreaker. Bliss mounts offense and hits a Thesz Press with punches, and another. Bliss slams Bayley and hits double knees to the gut, then a senton for a 2 count.

Bayley stomps on Bliss’ foot and turns it around against the ropes. Bliss with a crossbody for 2. Bliss steps on Bayley and goes to the top but Bayley rolls to the floor to boos. Bliss goes to the apron but they tangle and Bayley sends her face-first into the ring post. Bliss goes down on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is fighting but Bayley drops an elbow to the back for a 2 count. Bliss fights back but Bayley takes her into the corner. Bliss counters from the top with a botched hurricanrana but they both land hard. Bliss cradles Bayley for 2. Bayley rolls Bliss for 2. Bayley drops Bliss and stands tall to boos. Bayley with a TKO from her shoulders for another close 2 count.

Bliss counters a move and drops Bayley over the middle rope. They end up on the floor and Bliss gets sent into the barrier but she fights back. Bliss kicks Bayley from the apron, then leaps off the apron with a cannonball. Bliss brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Bliss goes on and drops Bayley with her DDT for another close 2 count. Bliss goes to the top but Bayley rocks her and climbs up. Bliss sends her to the mat but she keeps fighting. Bayley catapults Bliss back into the turnbuckles, then slams her into the turnbuckles again with a Sunset Bomb. Bliss kicks out at 2.

Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex out of nowhere for 2. Bayley can’t believe it. Bayley exposes a middle turnbuckle now as the referee checks on Bliss. Belair shows the referee, allowing Bliss to kick Bayley through the ropes to the floor. Bayley hangs Bliss up over the middle rope again. Bliss comes out and ducks a punch from Bayley, which almost hits Belair. Bayley rocks Bliss and rolls her back in but has more words with Belair.

Bayley comes back in but Bliss dropkicks her into the corner. Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Belair enters the ring now with the title. She raises it in the air and offers her hand for a shake. Bliss offers a hug instead as we see the Bray Wyatt logo flash on the screen. They hug but Bliss suddenly puts Belair into position for Sister Abigail, but then stops and snaps out of it. Bliss apologizes to Belair as she exits the ring.

– We see how WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday on SmackDown.

– Byron Saxton is backstage interviewing Alpha Academy about the milk bath they received on SmackDown, and they’re still not happy over how everything went down with Kurt Angle. The O.C. walks by and they’re laughing. Chad Gable has words with them. AJ Styles says Karl Anderson is in Japan, but they’re laughing at a video he sent them, showing Alpha Academy’s milk bath from SmackDown. Gable says people only talk about how good AJ once was, and he can give AJ some free lessons to embarrass him on the world stage tonight. AJ says Gable has already been embarrassed, so why not do it again tonight. AJ tells Gable to go get some gear, that doesn’t smell like cottage cheese or Otis’ beard. Luke Gallows calls Alpha Academy nerds while Mia Yim laughs.

– We get a video package to hype tonight’s #1 contender’s main event, and looking at the era of WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Back to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes The O.C. – AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Mia Yim. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis.

The bell rings and Gable takes AJ down first. Gable with a Gator Roll but AJ tries to resist. Gable keeps control but AJ kicks him away. Gable takes back control with chops against the ropes.

Gable charges but AJ back-drops him over the top rope to the floor. Gable drops AJ face-first over the edge of the apron, then sends him knees-first into the steel ring steps. Gable stands tall and says thank you as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Styles ends up getting the win with a Styles Clash.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The O.C. poses in the middle of the ring.

– Candice LeRae approaches Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis backstage trying to figure out how to spend the money they got from Miz but they’re having a hard time. Gargano wishes LeRae good luck in tonight’s match. She says maybe they’re having such a hard time because they have everything they need and it’s the holidays, a time for giving. She walks off. Gargano has an idea… he tells Lumis to follow him.

The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley. They head to the ring together and Ripley stops to whisper something in Dominik’s ear. The Judgment Day poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from a break and after some technical difficulties we come to Ford dropkicking Mysterio through the ropes. Priest tosses Ford over the announce table and he lands hard. The referee counts as Ford crawls to the ring. He makes it back in right before the 10 count. Priest with a big clothesline. Dominik tags in for the double team. Mysterio beats Ford around.

Mysterio tags Balor in. He works Ford over and grounds him with a headlock. The Judgment Day ends up getting cheap shots in while the referee is arguing with Dawkins. Balor with more offense and a backbreaker for 2. Dawkins finally gets the hot tag, unloading on all opponents. Dawkins with the flying back elbow to Balor, then a twisting splash in the corner, and a kick. Dawkins drops Balor for a 2 count as Dominik makes the save.

Balor turns it around and drops Dawkins as Ripley cheers him on. They’re both down. Tozawa unloads with right hands to Dominik in the middle of the ring. Everyone gets involved and gets their moves in as Dominik rolls Tozawa for 2. Tozawa sends Dominik out and hits a big dive. Tozawa brings it back in and comes off the top but Mysterio moves.

Tozawa with a DDT to Balor. Tozawa goes to the top to hit Mysterio but Priest grabs Tozawa for a big Razor’s Edge from the apron to the mat, while Ripley is distracting the referee. Mysterio takes advantage and covers Tozawa for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, The Judgment Day celebrates as we go to replays.

– Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis show up at a WWE merchandise stand in the concourse area. They buy the whole merchandise stand, and Gargano is ready to go spread some holiday cheer. Gargano tells Lumis to follow him to the ring. Lumis stops and gives some merch to fans standing around. Back to commercial.