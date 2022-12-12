List of producers for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the backstage producers for the matches and segments of Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

* Jason Jordan produced Sheamus & Butch vs. The Usos and the Kurt Angle birthday celebration.

* Shawn Daivari produced the LA Knight promo, the segment with Rey Mysterio & Karrion Kross, the segment with the Usos and Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

* Adam Pearce produced Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders. Sarah Logan’s name is officially Valhalla internally.

* Jamie Noble produced New Day & Ricochet vs. Imperium.

* Most of the creative this show was done on Thursday.

* There has been talk backstage of having Scarlett wrestle on live events.