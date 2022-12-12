Kylie Rae makes her WWE debut

Dec 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

As we previously reported, Kylie Rae received a WWE try out last week at the Performance Center. Earlier tonight, Kylie Rae (under the name Briana Ray) made her debut at the WWE Main Event tapings.

