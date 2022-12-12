Kylie Rae makes her WWE debut

As we previously reported, Kylie Rae received a WWE try out last week at the Performance Center. Earlier tonight, Kylie Rae (under the name Briana Ray) made her debut at the WWE Main Event tapings.

Kylie Rae just made her WWE debut!!

Her new name is Briana Ray!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/oi2vNYvmi0 — (@WrestlingCovers) December 13, 2022