Karl Anderson to face Hikuleo this week for NJPW

Wednesday (Dec. 14), we’ll see WWE Superstar Karl Anderson wrestle for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Miyagi.

He’ll defend the NEVER Openweight championship against Hikuleo

The full schedule is below:

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Aussie Open in the finals of World Tag League

• Lio Rush & YOH vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey in the finals of Super Junior Tag League

• Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo for the NEVER Openweight championship

• Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga & Master Wato vs. Jay White, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

• Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Titan

• Minoru Suzuki , Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo

• Tiger Mask, Robbie Eagles, Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, TJP & Francesco Akira

• KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)

• EL LINDAMAN & Alex Zayne vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

NJPWWorld streaming service at 4:30am ET