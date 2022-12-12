AEW to stop broadcasting TV shows in Brazil

The last South American country to have AEW on linear television, Brazil, will be losing Dynamite and Rampage effective January 1, 2023.

The AEW Brazil Twitter account announced that the last day that Space will air AEW is on December 31, 2022, and the next day they will be off the network. In October, AEW stopped airing on TV in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, with Brazil the only country surviving.

Space, a pay-TV channel owned by WarnerMedia International, began airing AEW in Brazil in November 2020.

Fans who wish to continue watching AEW in Brazil can subscribe to AEW Plus on FITE.TV where they will get access to Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, Dark: Elevation, and Battle of the Belts.

AEW Plus is $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.