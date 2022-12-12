AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 457,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 26.59% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 361,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 37.5% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.08 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 149,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 43.27% from the 104,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.08 key demo rating represented.

Friday’s Rampage drew the highest total audience since the live episode on October 21. This was the seventeenth-lowest total audience of the year for standard airings, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year for standard airings, tied with five other episodes. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 26.59% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 37.5% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 9.14% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 38.88% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a taped show.

The article will be updated when Showbuzz Daily releases their Cable Top 150 rankings and additional data.

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage was shot earlier in the week from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the opener, Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida defending against The Bunny, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James, plus AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against a mystery opponent in the main event, which ended up being the debuting Trent Seven.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode: 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 11 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 18 Episode: 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 25 Episode: 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Black Friday episode in early 4pm ET episode)

December 2 Episode: 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 9 Episode: 457,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 16 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode