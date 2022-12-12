AEW hires former WWE employee

AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.

Mansury’s new title with AEW is the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The new hire is seen as a big acquisition for AEW.

Mansury’s LinkedIn page notes that he worked for MTV3 from January 2008 – March 2009, then began working as a Production Assistant for WWE, from March 2009 – March 2012. He then worked as a WWE Associate Producer from March 2012 – March 2013, then worked as a WWE Producer from March 2013 – 2014. Mansury was promoted to role of Managing Producer of TV Production in March 2014, and held that position until February 2016. He worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production from February 2016 – May 2020.

After WWE, Mansury went to work for Pat McAfee as an Executive Producer, a job he held from June 2020 – May 2021. He worked as ONE Fighting Championship’s Senior Vice President & Executive Producer of Global Production from August 2021 until November 2022, then signed with AEW this month.

When he left WWE, Mansury was seen as a big part of the crew led by current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, with some referring to him as unofficially the “next” version of WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, with the idea that he would one day fill Dunn’s role down the line. Mansury gave his notice when he left the company and that came as a shock to many.

Mansury confirmed his new gig with the following tweet today: