News and Notes on Rousey, Tajiri, and Zelina Vega

– During a recent live stream on her Youtube channel, Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was asked if she would like to have a tag team title run in WWE. She said “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.”

– TAJIRI’s contract with All-Japan Pro Wrestling expires at the end of the month. He has been working as their head trainer. It is unknown currently what his future plans are.

– Zelina Vega recently revealed that Triple H has put complete trust in her to cut her own promos on Smackdown.

