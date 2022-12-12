News and Notes on Rousey, Tajiri, and Zelina Vega

Dec 12, 2022

– During a recent live stream on her Youtube channel, Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was asked if she would like to have a tag team title run in WWE. She said “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.”

TAJIRI’s contract with All-Japan Pro Wrestling expires at the end of the month. He has been working as their head trainer. It is unknown currently what his future plans are.

Zelina Vega recently revealed that Triple H has put complete trust in her to cut her own promos on Smackdown.

