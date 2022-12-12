12/11/22 WWE house show results from Kalamazoo, MI

Dec 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Bayley Via DQ When Damage Control Interferes. Alexa Bliss and Asuka Make the Save. We have a Tag Team Match.

– Bianca Belair / Alexa Bliss / Asuka d Bayley / Io Sky / Dakota Kai

– Bobby Lashley defeated Omos Via DQ. Omos Was Caught Using a Chair.

– The OC: Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson / Mia Yim d The Judgment Day: Damian Priest / Dominick Mysterio / Rhea Ripley ( w/ Finn Balor )

– Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz

– Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano d Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins with an illegal low blow.

