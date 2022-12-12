12/11/22 WWE house show results from Charleston, WV

Dec 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @lynn_jennfer

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Kaiser and Vinci ) d Shinsuke Nakamura

– The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch defeated WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso Via DQ Due to Interference from Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Braun Strowman.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett d Madcap Moss and Emma

– Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Sonya DeVille

– Hit Row ( w/ Fab B ) d Maximum Male Models

– Raquel Rodriguez d Shayna Baszler

– Braun Strowman / The Brawling Brutes / Jamie Noble d Jimmy and Jey Uso / Sami Zayn /Solo Sikoa

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Savannah Summers

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal