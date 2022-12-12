12/11/22 WWE house show results from Charleston, WV
– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Kaiser and Vinci ) d Shinsuke Nakamura
– The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch defeated WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso Via DQ Due to Interference from Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Braun Strowman.
– Karrion Kross and Scarlett d Madcap Moss and Emma
– Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Sonya DeVille
– Hit Row ( w/ Fab B ) d Maximum Male Models
– Raquel Rodriguez d Shayna Baszler
– Braun Strowman / The Brawling Brutes / Jamie Noble d Jimmy and Jey Uso / Sami Zayn /Solo Sikoa
Jamie Noble pins Sami for the win and everyone goes home happy #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/C3DZdVo7d1
— Tom Bragg (@TomBraggSports) December 12, 2022
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM