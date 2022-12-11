Shotzi says she will be out of action for six weeks
Shotzi says she’s going to miss the next six weeks after suffering a broken hand.
WWE revealed in a digital exclusive on Friday that Shotzi had been attacked in a parking lot and had her hand slammed in a car door by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. Shotzi had originally been scheduled to face Baszler in singles action on SmackDown before the attack.
6weeks @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey 😘 https://t.co/ocListLp7b pic.twitter.com/1Z8L3n7Hp1
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) December 10, 2022