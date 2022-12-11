Scarlett teams with Kross for first WWE match on main roster

Scarlett wrestled her first WWE match since 2016 last night at a non-televised live event in Wheeling, West Virginia at the Wesbanco Arena.

The 31-year-old teamed up with her husband Karrion Kross to take on Madcap Moss and his girlfriend Emma in a mixed tag team match, a match which Kross and Scarlett eventually won after Kross choked out Moss. The same match will also take place during today’s show in Charleston, West Virginia.

Scarlett made her WWE in-ring debut as an enhancement talent in December 2016, losing to Nia Jax in a match on Raw. She was working for Ring of Honor at the time and then went on to sign for Impact Wrestling two years later before joining WWE in 2019.

Scarlett also had a dark match against Shotzi before she and her husband were released from the company last year.