It was announced during Saturday’s NXT Deadline event that the New Year’s Evil edition of NXT will air on Tuesday, January 10 on the USA Network.

This will be the third annual NXT New Year’s Evil episode. The 2021 event was headlined by then-NXT Champion Finn Balor retaining over Kyle O’Reilly, while the 2022 show was headlined by current NXT Champion Bron Breakker winning the title from Tommaso Ciampa.