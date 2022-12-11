Jamie Noble wrestles his final match

Former WWE star Jamie Noble had his final match at Sunday’s WWE live event in Charleston, WV.

Noble is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

He previously wrestled on a WWE show in 2015 during his days in the J&J Security.

For one more match, Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) to defeat The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn in the main event.

Jamie Noble pinned Sami for the win.