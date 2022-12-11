Five titles change hands at Final Battle 2022

Five of the six ROH titles on the line at yesterday’s Final Battle changed hands, with Samoa Joe the only man to survive with his title.

Former NXT Women’s champion Athena got her first taste of gold since departing WWE by defeating Mercedes Martinez and clinch the ROH Women’s title. Martinez had the title for 220 days.

The Six-Man Tag Team titles also swapped hands with The Embassy ending Dalton Castle and The Boys’ reign of 140 days. This is The Embassy’s first run with the titles in ROH.

Wheeler Yuta is now a two-time ROH Pure champion, defeating Daniel Garcia for the belt, the same man who took it away from him this past September on Dynamite. Garcia held the belt for 94 days.

The Briscoes had a bloodbath against FTR in the match of the night at Final Battle and were rewarded with their record 13th title. No other team comes close to that number in ROH history. FTR held the titles for 253 days, winning them at Supercars of Honor XV in April of this year.

Chris Jericho lost the title after an 80-day reign, with Castagnoli now a two-time ROH World champion. Castagnoli also risked having to join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he lost his match.