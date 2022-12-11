Colby Corino

Real name: Colby Corino

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 119 lbs.

Date of birth: August 28, 1996

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Pro debut: 2001 (technically), 2009 (officially)

Trained by: Mike Kehner & Bob Evans

Finishing move: Superkick

Biography

– Corino is the real-life son of former ECW wrestler Steve Corino and the nephew of SHIMMER co-founder Allison Danger

– Corino wrestled his first match at a UWC charity event at the age of 15, partnering his father to defeat Reckless Youth & Don Montoya

– In 2009, Corino decided to pursue wrestling full time and joined the WORLD-1 Promotion

– On February 24, 2010, The Corinos (Colby & Steve) defeated Ryan Sawyer & Ricky Reyes to win the WORLD-1 Tag Team Titles

– On May 22, The Corinos defeated The Funky Fresh Boyz (K-Fresh & K-Funk) to retain the WORLD-1 Tag Team Titles

– On September 12, The Corinos defeated Sam Shields & Chris Rockwell to retain the WORLD-1 Tag Team Titles

– On September 25, 2021, Corino defeated Bobby Dempsey & Andy Ridge to win the WORLD-1 U-30 Openweight Title

– On December 4, Corino defeated Ricky Landell to retain the WORLD-1 U-30 Openweight Title

– In 2013, Corino began working under a mask as ‘American Tiger’

– On May 16, 2014, Sky High (American Tiger & Andrew Everett) defeated F1rst Generation (Victor Andrews & James Anthony) to win the PWF Unified Tag Team Titles

– On April 17, 2015, Corino defeated Joe Black & Corey Hollis in a No-DQ Match to win the PWF Junior Heavyweight Title

– On July 23, Corino defeated Jefferson Early to win the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title

– On July 30, The Ugly Ducklings (Corino, Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) defeated The Extreme Horsemen (Steve Corino, CW Anderson & John Skyler) to win the PWF Universal Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On August 26, The Ugly Ducklings defeated CAMELOT (Will Huckaby, Zane Dawson & James Drake) to retain the PWF Universal Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On October 28, The Ugly Ducklings defeated Corey Hollis, Jason Kincaid & Joseph A’Gau to retain the PWF Universal Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On July 14, 2018, Corino defeated Jamie Senegal to win the ACW Cruiserweight Title

– On August 25, Corino defeated Sage Matthews to retain the ACW Cruiserweight Title

– On September 15, Corino defeated Tripp Cassidy to retain the ACW Cruiserweight Title

– On November 30, Corino defeated Stan Stylez to retain the ACW Cruiserweight Title

– On December 15, Corino defeated Dame Smith to retain the ACW Cruiserweight Title

– On February 2, 2019, Corino defeated Ken Dixon to win the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title

– On March 9, Corino defeated Shane Douglas to retain the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title

– On June 2, Corino defeated Brysin Scott to retain the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title

– On July 27, Corino defeated Ken Dixon to retain the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title

– On September 7, Corino defeated Ken Dixon in a Best Of 3 Falls Match to retain the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title

– On October 5, Corino defeated Axton Ray to retain the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title

– On December 1, Corino defeated Billy Brash to win the vacant AML Prestige Title

– On December 28, Corino defeated Homicide to win the Capitol Wrestling Title. The title would be renamed the Catalyst Wrestling Title before his first defence

– On January 25, 2020, Corino defeated Fallah Bahh to retain the AML Prestige Title

– On August 1, Corino defeated Court Montgomery to retain the AML Prestige Title

– Corino made an appearance on 205 Live in September 2020

– On January 6, 2021, Corino defeated Homicide in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain the Catalyst Title

– On January 16, Corino defeated Kool Jay to win the RWC Junior Heavyweight Title

– On January 30, Corino defeated Lucky 13 & Cheeseburger to retain the Catalyst Title

– On February 6, Corino defeated Mickey Fulp to retain the RWC Cruiserweight Title

– On February 20, Corino defeated D’Lo Jordan to retain the RWC Cruiserweight Title

– On March 5, Corino & NINA defeated Jay Malachi & Chance Rizer in the final of a tournament to win the vacant PWF Unified Tag Team Titles

– On March 31, Corino defeated BLK Jeez to retain the Catalyst Title

– On June 19, Corino fought Kool Jay to a no-contest to retain the RWC Cruiserweight Title

– On June 25, Corino defeated Antonio Ace in the final of a tournament to win the vacant PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Title

– On June 30, Corino defeated Jordan Oliver in a Best Of 3 Falls Match to retain the Catalyst Title

– On July 17, Corino defeated Rob Killjoy to retain the PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Title

– On August 10, Corino defeated Sal Rinauro to win the NWA Champions Series

– On August 18, Corino defeated KC Navarro to retain the Catalyst Title

– On August 27, Corino defeated Steve Corino to retain the PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Title

– On September 17, Corino defeated Darius Carter to retain the Catalyst Title

– At NWA Hard Times 2, Corino defeated Doug Williams

– On June 25, 2022, Corino defeated Deklan Grant to win the H2O Heavyweight Title

– On July 18, Corino defeated Anthraxx to retain the H2O Heavyweight Title

– On August 15, Corino defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the H2O Heavyweight Title

– On the NWA 74th Anniversary Show, Corino defeated Caprice Coleman in a Best Of 3 Falls Match

– In late 2022, it was reported that Corino had agreed a WWE deal and would be reporting to NXT in 2023