Castagnoli wins the ROH World Title at Final Battle

In the main event of the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho to regain the ROH world title. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand interfered but were kicked out of the ringside area by the referee. For the finish, Claudio put Jericho in the big swing and Jericho tapped out after 33 rotations.

Here are a few video highlights from the match…