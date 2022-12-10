WWE Superstars sing Happy Birthday to Kurt Angle after Smackdown goes off air

After Smackdown went off the air, Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration continued in the ring as Rey Mysterio led the whole arena to sing Happy Birthday to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Brawling Brutes, Hit Row, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez, Jason Jordan, and Rey Mysterio all came out to the ring after cameras stopped rolling on FOX to congratulate Angle. Rey said that they cannot have him leave without everyone singing happy birthday to him and obviously the Pittsburgh crowd happily obliged.

Then, as Angle and the rest of the WWE Superstars were going to the back, Triple H came out and brought Angle back out, raised his arm, and gave him a big hug.