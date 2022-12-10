The Embassy win ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles at Final Battle

Another title changed hands at ROH Final Battle, as the Embassy defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. The team, which features Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony, managed to hit a triple powerbomb on one of the Boys to get the pin.

Castle and the Boys ended their second reign at 140 days after winning them at Death Before Dishonor on July 23. This is the first reign for the Embassy.