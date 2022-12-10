Tammy Sytch’s Manslaughter Trial Pre-Hearing Officially Delayed

The latest pre-trial hearing in Tammy Sytch’s DUI manslaughter case has been pushed back to next month. As reported last week, Sytch’s public defender in the case had filed a motion asking for a continuance until February for the hearing, noting that depositions are still pending and additional time was needed. PWInside reports that the court approved the continuance request, but only until January 12th.

Sytch faces several charges including DUI manslaughter, a third degree felony, in the case related to her traffic accident that resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lancaster in Ormand Beach, Florida. She and her fiance James Pente are also being sued by Lancaster’s family in civil court.