ROH Final Battle 2022 live on pay-per-view today

Ring of Honor returns for its final pay-per-view of the year live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, with Final Battle. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Chris Jericho vs Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title with the stipulation that if Castagnoli loses, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society; Mercedes Martinez vs Athena for the ROH Women’s title; Samoa Joe vs Juice Robinson for the ROH World Television title; Daniel Garcia vs Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title; Swerve In Our Glory vs Shane Taylor and JD Griffey; Dalton Castle, Brandon Tate, and Brent Tate vs Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona in a six-man tag team match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles; FTR vs The Briscoes in a double dog collar match for the ROH World Tag Team titles; and Blake Christian and A.R. Fox vs Dralístico and Rush.

ZERO HOUR: Willow Nightingale vs Trish Adora; The Kingdom vs Top Flight; Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs Cheeseburger and Eli Isom; and Máscara Dorada vs Jeff Cobb.

Bleacher Report will once again carry the pay-per-view with Final Battle costing $39.99 in the United States. It will also be available InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers. International fans can access the event via FITE and PPV.com.

Final Battle will air at 4PM ET and the Zero Hour show will start at 3PM ET.