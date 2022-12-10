NXT Deadline live on Peacock and WWE Network tonight

Live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE presents NXT Deadline premium live event airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The full card is as follows:

Bron Breakker vs Apollo Crews for the NXT title; Pretty Deadly vs The New Day for the NXT Tag Team titles; Alba Fyre vs Isla Dawn; Zoey Stark vs Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James vs Indi Hartwell in a women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match; Carmelo Hayes vs JD McDonagh vs Grayson Waller vs Joe Gacy vs Axiom in a men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match.

The NXT Deadline Kickoff starts 7:30PM ET on WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.